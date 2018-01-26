Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Set for season-ending surgery
Bogosian will undergo hip surgery with a recovery time of 4-to-6 months, ending his season.
Bogosian suited up for just 18 games this season -- he missed 31 games with lower-body injuries -- posting zero goals, one assist and a minus-9 rating. Although he's far from fantasy consideration, his absence will affect the Sabres' blue-line depth since he's a nightly player when healthy, so there could be recalls after the All-Star break. Bogosian is expected to be ready for 2018 training camp. This is the third straight season Bogosian has played fewer games than the previous year, and over the past three seasons has played in just 56 percent (138 of 246) of the games.
