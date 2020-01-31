Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sidelined with illness
Bogosian is "very ill" and won't be an option for Saturday's clash with Columbus, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic Buffalo reports.
Bogosian has been a healthy scratch for each of Buffalo's previous two contests, so there's no guarantee that he would have been in the lineup Saturday even if he wasn't under the weather. The veteran blueliner can be considered out indefinitely until the Sabres release another update on his status.
