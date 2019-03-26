Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sitting again Tuesday
Bogosian (lower body) isn't in the lineup Tuesday in Ottawa.
Bogosian's next chance to return will come Thursday against the Red Wings. He remains stuck one point shy of reaching 20 for the season.
