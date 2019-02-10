Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sitting out Sunday

Bogosian won't play in Sunday's game versus the Jets due to a lower-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bogosian has played 49 straight games dating back to October, but he'll miss this one after he likely suffered an injury Saturday versus the Red Wings. He'll set his sights on getting healthy for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, and Matt Hunwick will enter the lineup for the time being.