Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sitting out Thursday

Bogosian (undisclosed) will not suit up in Thursday's home game against Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bogosian came into the game considered day-to-day, and will keep that tag following his absence from Thursday's contest. He has been decent this campaign, accumulating just 17 points in 61 games. With Bogosian out, Casey Nelson will draw into the lineup.

