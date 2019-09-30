Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Starting season on IR

Bogosian (hip) will begin the season on the injured list, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres have a logjam at defense and still haven't decided on a long-term plan for the talented yet disappointing Rasmus Ristolainen, so Bogosian starting on the injured list perhaps delays some bigger decisions. Considering the veteran didn't play in any preseason games, it'll likely take a few weeks (at least) before he's ready for game action.