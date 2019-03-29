Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Staying in Buffalo
Bogosian (lower body) won't travel with the team to New York for Saturday's contest.
Bogosian has missed the last three games with this lower-body injury. The New York native's next shot to play will be Sunday when the team returns to Buffalo to face the Blue Jackets.
