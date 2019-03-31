Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Still out Sunday
Bogosian (lower body) will not be in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jackets.
Bogosian will sit for the fifth consecutive game with his lower-body issue. The 28-year-old has 19 points while averaging over 21:30 of ice time in 65 contests this season.
