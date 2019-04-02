Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Still tending to injury
Bogosian (lower body) remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game against the Predators.
Bogosian almost assuredly won't play in the upcoming contest, but unlike fellow blue-line teammate Marco Scandella (lower body), he hasn't been shut down for the final three games on Buffalo's schedule.
