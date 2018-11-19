Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Stuck in scoring drought
Bogosian will look to snap his 11 game point drought Monday in Pittsburgh.
Bogosian isn't known for his scoring touch, but he did begin the season with two points in his first four games. He's in a position to succeed on a surging Sabres squad, where he plays on a pairing with Rasmus Dahlin. It's still remarkable that he's back to playing in a top four role after only appearing in 18 games last year, but it'd be nice to see him chip in with offense from time to time.
