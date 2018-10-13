Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Surfaces on IR

Bogosian (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Bogosian's placement on injured reserve is retroactive to the preseason, so the league will allow the defenseman's return whenever he's healthy. Unfortunately, the New York native has only averaged 46 games played over last three seasons with the Swords.

