Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Suspended by Sabres
The Sabres suspended Bogosian for failing to report to AHL Rochester after clearing waivers Saturday.
Bogosian officially requested a trade from Buffalo in December, but the team couldn't find a willing trade partner. They placed him on waivers last Friday. No team claimed him, though, which was expected because the 29-year-old blueliner carries a $5.1 million cap hit and has often been a healthy scratch in Buffalo. If he chooses not to report, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
