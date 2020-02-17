Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Suspended by Sabres

The Sabres suspended Bogosian for failing to report to AHL Rochester after clearing waivers Saturday.

Bogosian officially requested a trade from Buffalo in December, but the team couldn't find a willing trade partner. They placed him on waivers last Friday. No team claimed him, though, which was expected because the 29-year-old blueliner carries a $5.1 million cap hit and has often been a healthy scratch in Buffalo. If he chooses not to report, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.