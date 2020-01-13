Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Tallies first goal of year
Bogosian scored a goal on his lone shot and had four PIM in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Buffalo received the majority of its offense from a pair of players who both reportedly requested trades earlier this season, neither of whom had scored a goal prior to Sunday: Bogosian (one goal) and forward Evan Rodrigues (two). Bogosian scored his goal just under three minutes into the third period, putting the Sabres up 4-1, his first goal since last March.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.