Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Tallies first goal of year

Bogosian scored a goal on his lone shot and had four PIM in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Buffalo received the majority of its offense from a pair of players who both reportedly requested trades earlier this season, neither of whom had scored a goal prior to Sunday: Bogosian (one goal) and forward Evan Rodrigues (two). Bogosian scored his goal just under three minutes into the third period, putting the Sabres up 4-1, his first goal since last March.