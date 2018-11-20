Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Two-point effort in OT win

Bogosian scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

He hadn't hit the scoresheet in 11 straight games coming into Monday, Bogosian broke out by doubling his point total on the season. The 28-year-old blueliner had only two goals and 12 points in 74 games over the two prior campaigns, so don't expect too many more performances like this one going forward.