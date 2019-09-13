Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Unavailable for training camp
Bogosian (hip) will miss the entirety of Buffalo's training camp.
Bogosian was given a 5-to-6 month recovery timetable after undergoing hip surgery in late-April, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old will likely miss the first few games of the regular season, and he's only picked up 31 points in 139 games over the last three campaigns, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.
