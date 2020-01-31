Play

Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Under the weather

Bogosian will miss Friday's practice session due to illness.

Bogosian served as a healthy scratch for the Sabres' previous two games, so even if fully fit, there's no guarantee he would have been in the lineup against Columbus on Saturday. Given his limited offensive upside, the blueliner won't offer much in terms of fantasy value the rest of the way.

