Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Undergoes hip procedure
Bogosian underwent hip surgery and is facing a 5-6 month recovery.
Based on his recovery time frame, Bogosian will probably miss the opening of the 2019-20 season, especially given he is unlikely to be a full participant in training camp. The defender missed the final eight games of the year due to his injury, which caused him to fall just short of the 20-point threshold. If he can avoid an extended absence at the onset of next season, the 28-year-old could challenge for 20-30 points, which gives him solid mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...