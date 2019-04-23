Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Undergoes hip procedure

Bogosian underwent hip surgery and is facing a 5-6 month recovery.

Based on his recovery time frame, Bogosian will probably miss the opening of the 2019-20 season, especially given he is unlikely to be a full participant in training camp. The defender missed the final eight games of the year due to his injury, which caused him to fall just short of the 20-point threshold. If he can avoid an extended absence at the onset of next season, the 28-year-old could challenge for 20-30 points, which gives him solid mid-range fantasy value.