Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Will be a healthy scratch

Bogosian will watch Tuesday's game against the Senators from the press box.

Bogosian will come out of the lineup, which should only make him more eager to be traded. His average ice time on the season is a career-low 16:47 -- nearly a five minute drop from last year's 21:37. He has just five points in 18 appearances, and should be avoided in most formats.

