Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Will play Friday

Bogosian (lower body) will be in action against the Rangers on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bogosian returns to the lineup following a brief two-game stint in the press box due to his lower-body issue. The blueliner has tallied four helpers in his last six outings, but he remains stuck in a 33-game goal drought. Not exactly an offensive juggernaut, the New York native could struggle to hit the 20-point mark.