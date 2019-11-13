Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Will practice Wednesday
Bogosian (hip) will take part in Wednesday's practice session.
Bogosian is still considered week-to-week, but the fact that he is joining his teammates on the ice for the first time is a step in the right direction. The New York native figures to miss at least the next three games, but could be in contention to play as early as Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota. Once cleared to play, Bogosian figures to bump Henri Jokiharju or Colin Miller from the lineup.
