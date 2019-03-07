Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Will return Thursday
Bogosian (lower body) will return to action Thursday against the Blackhawks, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.
Bogosian reportedly had a strong practice Wednesday, foreshadowing his return to the lineup for Thursday's tilt after a one-game absence. While his 15 points through 58 games may not entice many fantasy owners, the veteran blueliner does reward owners in leagues that include the gritty stats such as blocked shots (103) and hits (73).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...