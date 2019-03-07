Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Will return Thursday

Bogosian (lower body) will return to action Thursday against the Blackhawks, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian reportedly had a strong practice Wednesday, foreshadowing his return to the lineup for Thursday's tilt after a one-game absence. While his 15 points through 58 games may not entice many fantasy owners, the veteran blueliner does reward owners in leagues that include the gritty stats such as blocked shots (103) and hits (73).