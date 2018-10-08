Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Won't play Monday
Bogosian (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Bogosian has yet to make his 207-18 debut as he works his way back from a lower-body issue sustained during preseason action. Once given the all-clear, the defenseman will likely relegate Nathan Beaulieu or Casey Nelson to an observer role in the press box.
