Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Yet to practice with team

Bogosian (lower body) is still not able to join the Sabres for practice, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Bogosian -- who has been sidelined the entire 2017-18 campaign after getting injured in the final preseason matchup -- appears to be no closer to slotting back into the lineup. The 27-year-old's absence has been magnified for Buffalo, as it is also without Josh Gorges (lower body), Justin Falk (lower body) and Nathan Beaulieu (upper body).

