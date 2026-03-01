Metsa tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Metsa will remember his goal for a long time. He intercepted a clearing attempt and scored on a wrist shot from above hashmarks to push the score to 5-0 and chase Andrei Vasilevskiy from the net. He'll probably tell that story to his grandkids for years. It was Metsa's second career goal; his points double his total for this season (29 games).