Metsa logged three assists in AHL Rochester's 5-3 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Metsa is up to two goals and eight assists during his six-game point streak. The 27-year-old made his NHL debut earlier this season, logging four appearances while the Sabres were short on the blue line. He's continued to dominate on offense since his return to the AHL, and he could be in line for another call-up should the Sabres need extra defensive depth.