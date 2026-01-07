Metsa scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Canucks.

The 27-year-old rookie pounced on a loose puck and gave the Sabres a 4-0 lead early in the third period, a goal that wound up being the GWG after the Canucks staged a late rally. It was Metsa's first career NHL point in his 12th game, and he should continue to fill a bottom-pairing role while Conor Timmins (leg) and Michael Kesselring (lower body) remain on the shelf.