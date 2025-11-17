Metsa was called up from AHL Rochester on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Metsa spent the last few weeks in the minors, but he was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Monday's matchup against the Oilers, signaling that he's rejoined the NHL club. Metsa made four appearances for the Sabres earlier in the year, and he recorded no points, two blocked shots, a hit, a plus-3 rating and two PIM while averaging 8:49 of ice time.