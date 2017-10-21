Sabres' Zach Redmond: Promoted to parent club

Redmond was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

The Texas native gets his first call-up of the season in the wake of an injury to Josh Gorges (lower body), who is now on injured reserve. Redmond has never topped 59 games or 20 points in a given season, so fantasy owners should look in a different direction for help on the virtual blue line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories