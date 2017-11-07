Sabres' Zach Redmond: Receives call from Buffalo
Redmond was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
Redmond returns to the big club in the wake of several injuries to the team's defensive corps. The Texas native will look to make his third appearance of the season Tuesday night against Washington, but it may not materialize with Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) and Josh Gorges (lower body) returning to practice Tuesday, per WGR Sports Radio 550.
