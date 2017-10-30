Sabres' Zach Redmond: Sent back to minors

Redmond was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Redmond was with the big club for five games but only skated in two, going pointless but throwing six shots on net while averaging 14:37 of ice time in the two games. This likely is a signal one of Buffalo's injured defensemen is ready to come off of injured reserve, but Redmond will be eligible for a future call up if injuries re-arise.

