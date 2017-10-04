Sabres' Zach Redmond: Shipped to Buffalo
Redmond will report to Buffalo's AHL affiliate in Rochester after being acquired from Montreal in exchange for Nicolas Deslauriers on Wednesday.
Now entering his seventh professional season, Buffalo will be getting a 130-game NHL veteran that is reliable in his own end and can provide a little bit of offense, as well. Redmond will begin 2017-18 in the minors as a top-pairing defenseman for Rochester and is likely be the Sabres' first choice for a recall in the event of an injury to one of their current blueliners.
