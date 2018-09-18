Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Active for Tuesday's preseason game

Girgensons (face) is in the lineup Tuesday for a preseason home game versus the Penguins.

After notching 30 points as a second-year skater in 2014-15, Girgensons has started to fall into obscurity. He used to hold down a top-six role, but now he'll be lucky to secure a fourth-line role for the vast majority of the upcoming season. Jack Eichel, Casey Mittelstadt and Patrik Berglund are expected to occupy the center spot, taking shifts ahead of the Latvian.