Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Active for Tuesday's preseason game
Girgensons (face) is in the lineup Tuesday for a preseason home game versus the Penguins.
After notching 30 points as a second-year skater in 2014-15, Girgensons has started to fall into obscurity. He used to hold down a top-six role, but now he'll be lucky to secure a fourth-line role for the vast majority of the upcoming season. Jack Eichel, Casey Mittelstadt and Patrik Berglund are expected to occupy the center spot, taking shifts ahead of the Latvian.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Undergoes facial surgery•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Will be active Friday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Out again Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Unavailable Monday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Won't return Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...