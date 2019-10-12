Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Assists on a pair of goals
Girgensons had two assists and two shots on goal in a 3-2 shootout win over Florida on Friday.
Girgensons assisted on both Buffalo goals in regulation time, helping to set up Johan Larsson's first-period goal and Marco Scandella's second-period tally. Girgensons, 25, had five goals and 13 points in 72 games last season and hasn't topped 18 points since 2014-15 when he had 30.
