Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Assists on pair of goals

Girgensons had two assists and two shots on goal in a 3-2 shootout win over Florida on Friday.

Girgensons assisted on both Buffalo goals in regulation time, helping to set up Johan Larsson's first-period goal and Marco Scandella's second-period tally. Girgensons, 25, had five goals and 13 points in 72 games last season and hasn't topped 18 points since 2014-15, when he had 30.