Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Battling lower-body issue

Girgensons (lower body) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Girgensons wasn't able to practice Friday, which was the first sign that he might not be an option Saturday. If he's unable to go, Michael Frolik will likely draw into the lineup against the Flyers.

