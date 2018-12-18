Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Collects helper
Girgensons tallied an assist in Sunday's win over the Bruins.
The assist brings him up to eight points in 31 games this season. He's mostly used in a defensive role, as evidenced by his nearly eight minutes of penalty-kill time over the last two contests. He's been stuck on Buffalo's fourth line for the majority of the year, and unless he moves up the depth chart, his offensive opportunities will remain limited.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Sitting out•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Released from press box•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Sent to press box•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Rare offensive contribution Saturday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Active for Tuesday's preseason game•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Undergoes facial surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...