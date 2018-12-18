Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Collects helper

Girgensons tallied an assist in Sunday's win over the Bruins.

The assist brings him up to eight points in 31 games this season. He's mostly used in a defensive role, as evidenced by his nearly eight minutes of penalty-kill time over the last two contests. He's been stuck on Buffalo's fourth line for the majority of the year, and unless he moves up the depth chart, his offensive opportunities will remain limited.

