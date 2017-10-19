Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Considered day-to-day
Girgensons (undisclosed) is day-to-day with the injury he sustained in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights.
The Latvian was limited to 2:30 of ice time in the most recent game against the nascent Vegas club, but he still managed to block two shots before departing. As long as Girgensons remains out of action, expect the Sabres to deploy Sam Reinhart and Johan Larsson at the center spots within the bottom six.
