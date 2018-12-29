Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Considered week-to-week
Girgensons is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Given the expected length of Girgensons' recovery, it's only a matter of time until he lands on injured reserve. The 24-year-old Latvian's absence will test the Sabres' depth up front, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched three goals and eight points in 35 appearances this season.
