Coach Ralph Krueger described Girgensons' (lower body) injury as "very questionable" after practice Monday, adding that the forward is still being evaluated, Lance Lysowksi of The Buffalo News reports.

The coach didn't sound optimistic regarding Girgensons' injury, though it's too early to tell what the extent of his absence will be. Girgensons could be in danger of missing the start of the season, though a more detailed diagnosis from the team will likely surface in the coming days.