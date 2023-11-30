Girgensons (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Girgensons went on injured reserve Saturday after suffering the injury Friday versus the Penguins. The 29-year-old's current status suggests he is unlikely to be available when first eligible to return this Saturday. Isak Rosen has gotten a look in the lineup with Girgensons out of action.
