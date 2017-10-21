Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Effectively ruled out of next game

Girgensons is projected to be an injured scratch for Saturday's road game against the Bruins, according to NHL.com.

This will be the second straight absence for Girgensons, a bottom-six contributor who's recorded at least 120 hits in each of his first four seasons. Expect Seth Griffith to continue picking up ice time in his stead.

