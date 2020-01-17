Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Fills empty cage

Girgensons scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

The Latvian winger has three goals in his last four games and has now lit the lamp nine times. It's his most tallies since he scored 15 in 2014-15. Girgensons is at 13 points, 58 shots on goal and 75 hits through 48 appearances this season, putting him on pace to top 20 points for just the third time in his career.