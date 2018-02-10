Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Game-time decision Saturday

Girgensons (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Bruins.

Girgensons has only totaled six goals and 10 points in 49 contests this campaign, so fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability. The 24-year-old pivot's status for Saturday evening's match likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups.

