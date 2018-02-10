Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Game-time decision Saturday
Girgensons (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Bruins.
Girgensons has only totaled six goals and 10 points in 49 contests this campaign, so fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability. The 24-year-old pivot's status for Saturday evening's match likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores second shorty in three games•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Records four hits in win•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Heads to press box•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Records five hits•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Returning to lineup Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Skates with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...