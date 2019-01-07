Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Game-time decision
Girgensons' (upper body) status for Tuesday's clash with New Jersey will be determined closer to puck drop.
Girgensons has missed the Sabres' previous four outings due to his upper-body issue. The center was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought prior to getting hurt. Despite his recent slump, the Latvian managed eight points in 35 appearances and could crack the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2014-15. In order to play, the team will need to activate Girgensons off injured reserve and make a corresponding roster move, likely sending C.J. Smith back to the minors.
