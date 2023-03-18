Girgensons delivered a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Girgensons had his shot blocked but Victor Olofsson scooped up the rebound for a last-second goal by the Sabres. Despite the man-advantage helper, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Girgensons to make a substantial impact with that special teams unit. In fact, this was his first power-play point all season.