Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Getting hot offensively
Girgensons scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.
Girgensons re-directed a perfect centering pass from Kyle Okposo, tying the game at 1-1 late in the first period. Girgensons is now on his first three-game point streak of the season and has collected two goals and two assists in that span. However, he's generated just one shot on goal in each of those three contests and hasn't exceeded a single shot in any of his last eight. The 26-year-old has 12 goals on the year, three away from matching his career high set in 2014-15.
