Girgensons was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering a lower-body injury Friday versus the Penguins, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Girgensons left the game close to the midway mark of the second period and did not return. Girgensons has two goals and 31 hits in 20 games. He is eligible to return to action Dec. 2 versus Carolina.
