Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to go
Girgensons (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Montreal, Chris Ryndak of the Sabres' official site reports.
Girgensons sat out Saturday's contest against Toronto. He is slated to play alongside Rasmus Asplund and newcomer Tyson Jost on the fourth line.
