Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Grabs helper

Girgensons notched an assist against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Girgensons ended a seven-game pointless streak with his tally, but remains stuck in a 21-game goal drought. Considering he has topped the 10-goal mark just once in his career, the Latvian should be expected to go through long stretches without finding the back of the net. Looking ahead, the 24-year-old's ceiling is likely in the 20-point range, giving him low-end fantasy value.