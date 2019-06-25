Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Handed qualifying offer

Girgensons received a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Girgensons was a solid depth player for Buffalo this season, as he notched five goals, 13 helpers and 78 shots in 72 games as a bottom-six forward. If the winger signs his offer, he would earn $1.6 million on a one-year, one-way deal, though the club might be willing to extend some extra term in order to lower Girgensons cap hit.